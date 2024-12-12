Chisholm Trail activities moved to this weekend

By David Tuma

The Belton Journal

Christmas on the Chisholm Trail will be held on Saturday, December 14th.

The City of Belton and the Downtown Merchants Association are planning a fun-filled family event for the community. The event was canceled last weekend due to rain.

An ice-skating rink is set up in the city parking lot next to Cochran, Blair & Potts Department Store.

The rink is open Monday – Friday 6-9 p.m. and Saturdays 12-9 p.m. with Saturday, Dec. 21st being the final day for skating. Skates are provided if needed. A release form must be signed before entering the rink.

“We are excited about this event. Lots of people have been asking when Christmas on the Chisholm Trail is. It is a wonderful community event,” said Leila Valchar, owner of My Giving Tree in downtown Belton.

On Saturday, the events start at noon with ice skating, and other events from noon until 5:30 p.m.

Santa will be downtown to speak with children from noon to 5 p.m. There will be a kids’ zone with inflatables at the intersection of Central Avenue and Penelope. There will be school bands and choirs throughout the event.

The annual Christmas Parade will start at 6 p.m. The parade starts on Penelope and Avenue C and ending at East 5th Avenue. There are around 30 entries in this year’s parade.

There were 90-plus market vendors signed up for this year’s Christmas on the Chisholm Trail. That event was canceled due to rain. This weekend, about 65 vendors are expected. Downtown restaurants and shops will be open. There is a large variety of Christmas merchandise available to look at and purchase.

For longtime residents, it is the opportunity to visit with friends and celebrate their community at Christmas.