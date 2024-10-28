City council approves new ordinance for bike lane

By DAVID TUMA

The Belton Journal

The Belton City Council has approved a new ordinance designating the south side of East 13th Avenue, N. Main Street to Waco Road, as a no parking zone to accommodate a newly constructed bike lane.

The bike lane is part of a larger project that involved the reconstruction and addition of 4-foot sidewalks and pedestrian ramps along East 13th Avenue.

The 6-foot bike lane was added to improve cyclist safety, particularly for those visiting Heritage Park.

In 2020, the City consulted property owners in the area about the proposed bike lane. The feedback showed strong support for the lane, with residents understanding it would require restricting on-street parking.

The south side of 13th Avenue was selected for the shared-use path due to its ability to provide a safer environment for both cyclists and pedestrians.

In 2024, the City again notified property owners about the upcoming parking restrictions, and no objections or concerns were raised at that time.

With the ordinance now in place, penalties will be enforced for vehicles that park in the designated no-parking area within the bike lane.

The City’s efforts to improve safety along East 13th Avenue are part of a broader initiative to enhance mobility for pedestrians and cyclists while promoting a more active lifestyle for residents.