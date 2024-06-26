Connie Jean Rice Henderson

April 8, 1949 – June 12, 2024

Connie Jean Rice Henderson passed away in Temple, TX on June 12th, 2024.

Connie was born on April 8th 1949, in Fort Sill, Oklahoma to Dennis Dale Rice and Mildred Lucille Gomer.

The memorial service for Connie was at 2:00PM on Saturday, June 22nd, 2024, at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton, TX.

Connie attended Belton schools graduating from Belton High School in 1967. She married William Lee Henderson on June 14th, 1968, and together they resided in Temple, TX. They remained married until his death on September 2nd, 2020. In 1986 she obtained her real estate license. In 1990 she graduated from the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor with a degree in accounting. Eventually, getting her master’s degree and passed the state license exam to receive her CPA license. In 1996, she went to work for McLane’s as the audit manager in the Internal Audit Department. Prior to that she worked for Santa Fe Railroad, Mobil Chemical, and Wilsonart.

When she wasn’t working, she enjoyed scrapbooking and making greeting cards. She was a faithful member of First Baptist Church of Belton and the ABWA (American Businesswomen’s Association).

Connie is survived by her daughter, Laurie Michelle Galloway, sister Patricia Rice, and grandsons Mark Stanton Galloway, II of San Antonio, TX and William Tyler Galloway of Round Rock, TX.

She is preceded in death by her parents and her husband.