Clay

Daniel Gale Clay

November 7, 1951 – August 7, 2024

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., August 30, 2024 at the Central Texas Veterans Cemetery in Killeen, Texas, for Daniel Gale Clay, 72, of Belton, TX.

Daniel passed away at his home in Belton on Wednesday, August 7.

He was born on November 7, 1951, in Charles City, Iowa, to Mr. Gale Clay Jr., and Mrs. Gloriamae (Fouss) Clay.

He attended Roy J. Watson High School in Colorado Springs, CO, following which he fulfilled his calling to serve in the U.S. Navy after completing his education. In April 1969, he honorably enlisted, serving on the U.S.S. Shields (DD-596) and earning his National Defense Service Medal. Daniel’s career was one of significance and impact, as he immersed himself in the automotive industry, specializing in outside sales until his retirement. He is a proud member of the American Legion and American Legion Riders D28, held various officer positions including Past-Post Commander #593 and District #28 Commander.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, his childhood sweetheart, Deniece M. (Simmons) Clay, of Belton; two daughters, Elicha Moyer and Tricha Clay; a brother, Duane Harrison; two grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

In lieu of flowers please consider making a memorial donation to American Legion Auxiliary Unit 273. 202 S. Jefferson McGregor, TX 76657.

Arrangements are under the direction of Comrade, Sabrina Young at Young’s Daughters Funeral Home and Bereavement Center.