Darlene Neiser

June 19, 1948 – August 5, 2024

Darlene Ermis Neiser, 76, of Weimar, Texas, passed away peacefully on August 5, 2024, in New Braunfels, Texas. She was born on June 19, 1948, to Julius Ermis and Milady (Valchar) Ermis in Columbus, Texas. The oldest of 2 children, she grew up on a farm in New Bielau, Texas along with her brother Sonny. During one of the dances at Swiss Alp Hall, she met William Neiser. On April 11, 1970, she married William at St. Michael Catholic Church in Weimar.

Darlene worked as a registered nurse throughout her life. She attended Scott and White School of Nursing and later graduated summa cum laude from the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor in Belton, Texas. In the later part of her career, she worked at the VA Hospital in Temple, Texas before retiring and moving back to Weimar. Although “retired,” Darlene liked keeping busy and socializing with friends. She worked part time at Parkview Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation in Weimar. She was a member of St. Michael Catholic Church, the Weimar Catholic Daughters, and the VFW Auxiliary. Darlene was also a member of Friends of the Weimar Public Library and a past president and member of the Weimar Garden Club until her health prevented her from participating.

Darlene is survived by her husband of fifty-four years, William Neiser; daughter Karen Kinman and husband Bret of New Braunfels; son Luke Neiser and wife Amber of Belton; grandchildren Joshua Kinman, Nathaniel Neiser, Katherine Kinman, Hannah Neiser, Caroline Kinman, and Eve Neiser.

She was preceded in death by her parents Julius and Milady Ermis; brother Alvin “Sonny” Ermis; and son Greg Neiser.

Funeral Service was held on Saturday, August 10, 2024, at 10:00 AM at St. Michael Catholic Church in Weimar, Texas. Fr. Chase Goodman officiated. Visitation was Saturday from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM with a parish rosary at 9:30 AM.

Pallbearers were Brian Neiser, Joshua Kinman and Nathaniel Neiser (grandsons), Bret Kinman (son-in-law), and Mark Peters and Carl Pesl (nephews).

A private burial will be held at a later date in St. Michael Catholic Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Gardenia E. Janssen Animal Shelter, 240 Svoboda Lane, La Grange, TX 78945.

Online condolences may be given at www.hennekefuneralhome.com.