October 2, 1946 – November 23, 2024

Darwin Lloyd Dykes, 78, of Belton, passed away on Saturday, November 23, 2024, at his residence. A Celebration of Life will be held on December 3, 2024, at 2pm, at Fellowship Baptist Church in Morgans Point. Dossman Funeral Home is helping with arrangements.

Mr. Dykes was born on October 2, 1946, to his parents Jimmy Grady Dykes and Laverne Dykes, in Belton, TX.

He loved to fish and was an avid hunter. But he really loved spending time with his family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Jimmie Dykes and Laverne Dykes, and two stepsisters, Grady Ann Cockrell, and Kelly Hennigar.

He is survived by his wife, Jo Weaver; his stepmother, Cynthia Dykes; two sisters, Gail Johanson of Lampasas, and Diane Tompkins of Woodway; and his lifelong friend Ronnie Reaves , one stepbrother, Britt Cockrell; three grandchildren, Morgan Farmer of Austin, Jacob Lewallen of Temple, and Bailey Isbell of Waco; three great grandchildren; five nieces, Shannon Montgomery, Staci Siefert, Jane Voight, Lara Cockrell, and Cassidy Mayo; two nephews, Ryan Tompkins, and Brendon Cockrell; and many great nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers/plants, please donate to your local food bank or charity.