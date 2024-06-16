Debra “Debbie Doodles” Jean Willson

October 8, 1968 – June 16, 2024

Funeral services for Debra Jean Willson, “Debbie Doodles”, 55, of Temple, will be held at 10 AM Thursday, June 20, 2024, at First Baptist Church Belton with Logan Reynolds and Andy Davis officiating. Burial will follow at North Belton Cemetery

The family will receive friends for visitation 5:30 to 7:30 PM Wednesday evening at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.

Debbie peacefully went home to see Jesus face to face on Sunday, June 16, 2024.

She was born October 8, 1968, in Temple, to Talmage “Bucky” and Margie King Willson. Debbie was an active member of First Baptist Church in Belton and participated in the STARSS ministry. She graduated from Belton High School in 1989 where she was very active in the Special Olympics and loved to bowl. After graduation she worked at Central Counties MHMR, and later retired from there. She made many lifelong friends during this time. Her hobbies included spending time with her sisters, going to the movies, watching baseball, painting/coloring, working puzzles, playing games, and talking to her sweetie, Bobby Henry, every single night. Debbie never met a stranger and genuinely loved everyone. When people told her they loved her, her response was “love you more.”

She was preceded in death by her father, grandparents, and several aunts and uncles.

Survivors include her mother, Margie Thomas (James); two sisters, Denise Whitley (Scott) and Dorothy Zacha (Dennis), nephew Clayton Zacha (Brittney), nieces Jennifer Whitley, Cayla Anderson (Aaron), Jessica Young (Garrett); three stepbrothers, Kevin Thomas (Angie), Keith Thomas (Karen) and Kurt Thomas (Allyson) and many great nephews and nieces.

Her favorite color changed every single day, so we request that you wear bright, cheerful colors to help us celebrate her sweet, precious life.

The family requests, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to First Baptist Church in Belton–“All In, One Heart” fund campaign or the STARSS Ministry, or directly to the Texas Special Olympics at support.specialolympics.org.