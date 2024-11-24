January 14, 1940 – November 24, 2024

Denzel Len Holmes, 84 of Belton, Texas, died November 24, 2024.

Born January 14, 1940 at home in Sheffield, Texas to Herbert and Blanche Holmes. He was married to the love of his life, Margie Copeland Holmes, for 64 years. Graduated from Sul Ross University in 1965 and worked as a USDA auditor until retirement, after which he spent time fulfilling a lifelong passion for writing western novels.

In his early career after college, Denzel spent several adventurous years on the road with his wife and first daughter Berine, eventually finding homes in Hearst and Bedford, Texas and even Denver, Colorado, where his second daughter Janet was born. Belton, Texas would finally become his home and cherished community where he would reside for the rest of his life when he was relocated to the USDA office in downtown Temple, Texas in 1979. Denzel was deeply devoted to his faith and dedicated much of his life to serving his church family at First Baptist Belton. As a longtime Deacon and Sunday School teacher, he inspired countless individuals with his steadfast commitment and compassionate leadership.

Denzel was a gentle man with a bright wit. Like others in the Holmes family, he delighted in making people smile with a funny comment even in serious situations. He had a particularly soft place for marginalized and helpless people. He donated to any worthy cause that moved his heart to compassion simply because he believed it was the right thing to do. He also loved animals. He faithfully fed the deer in his backyard every evening just so they would know they had a friend.

Denzel is preceded in death by his parents H.A. and Blanche Holmes, siblings Ione Scovel, Harold (Hoddy) Holmes, Bennie Thorn and grandson Rush Austin Leigh. He is survived by his wife Margie Holmes of Belton, brother Joseph Wayne Holmes of Arlington, daughters Berine Coleman and husband Bob of Temple and Janet Leigh and husband David of Belton. Three grandsons Dustin Kile, Dalton Coleman, and Connor Leigh, and four great-grandchildren.

Visitation was held at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home chapel Sunday, December 1 from 5-7 p.m. and funeral service at First Baptist Belton Monday, December 2 at 10 a.m.