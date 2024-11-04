December 13, 1957 – November 4, 2024

Derrell Edwin Stone, 66, affectionately known as “Ed” or “Eddie,” was born on December 13, 1957, in Austin, Texas to Mr. Richard Elliot Stone and Jo Meredith (Carter) Stone. He passed away peacefully at home on Monday, November 4, 2024, surrounded by family after his short battle with cancer, which he was diagnosed with in June.

Throughout his life, Derrell exemplified hard work. As a carpenter by trade, he developed a strong work ethic that would carry him through various ventures. He transitioned into repairing copier machines, later realizing his dream of entrepreneurship by partnering and operating, Don’s Medical Equipment in Temple.

Derrell’s early years were marked by adventure. He fondly reminisced about diving off local sites, like the Riverside bridge. His versatility did not stop there; he was also an excellent ping pong player and participated in a pool league for ten years, showcasing his competitive spirit and love for recreation.

He graduated from Edna High School in 1976 after attending various schools, including Belton High School. He attended TSTC before returning to Belton, where he began a new chapter in life with his marriage to Lorinda Culp where they started their family.

He is survived by his mothers Jo and Mary; his three children, Derrell, Virginia, and Joseph; his brothers, Richard and Daniel and Ben along with seven grandchildren; Elysha, Ethan, Joseph, Charli, Ellena, Logan and Fawkes.

Derrell is preceded in death by his father, Richard Elliot Stone.

In recognition of his life and legacy, a salvation service celebrating Derrell’s contributions and memories was held at Nolan Valley Baptist Church in Belton, Texas, on Saturday, Nov. 9, at 12 p.m. with Bro. Daniel officiating. The service commenced at High Noon with a meal following.

A special thank you to Interim hospice for their compassionate care and for the family who cared for him to include; Lorinda and Jason.

Arrangements are under the direction of Sabrina Young at Young’s Daughters Funeral Home and Bereavement Center.