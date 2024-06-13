Devin Raishad Dickson

August 19, 1990 – May 24, 2024

Devin Raishad Dickson, age 33, passed away on Friday, May 24, 2024, in Temple, Texas.

Devin was born on August 19, 1990, in Clovis, NM.

Devin attended Temple High School where he not only focused on his education also shined on the football field. He was a dedicated individual who worked at various fast-food chains to support his family until circumstances prevented him from continuing.

He is survived by two sons, D’Marion Dickson and Heath Dickson, and daughter, Jenessa Dickson; and a sister, Shi-Tay Dickson.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial donation to help with the children he leaves behind to Betty Dickson at 808 S. 53rd st Temple, TX 76504.

Arrangements are under the direction of Sabrina Young at Young’s Daughters Funeral Home and Bereavement Center in Temple, Texas.