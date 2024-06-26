Dominic White appointed principal of North Belton Middle School

Special to the Journal

Dominic White is returning to North Belton Middle School as the incoming campus principal.

With 15 years of experience in Belton ISD, he brings a wealth of knowledge to the role.

White began his career as a middle school social studies coordinator and teacher before moving into administration. He is well-acquainted with the Bronco community, having served as an assistant principal at North Belton Middle School for two years.

For the past four years, he has been an assistant principal at Joe M. Pirtle Elementary School.

“Dominic White is fully committed to strengthening the North Belton Middle School community,” said Ben Smith, BISD Executive Director of Campus Leadership for Secondary Campuses. “He is dedicated to the students, staff, and families and will focus on leading the campus to excellence.”

White holds a Bachelor of Science in History degree from the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor and a Master of Educational Administration degree from Lamar University. He will begin his new position on Monday, July 15.