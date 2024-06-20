Don Harvey Cast

January 15, 1938 – June 12, 2024

Don Harvey Cast was born in Buckholts, Texas, the son of Gus Harvey Cast and Ruthie Cryer Cast on January 15, 1938. He died on Wednesday, June 12, 2024, at Baylor Scott and White Continuing Care Hospital.

He graduated from Belton High School in 1957. While in High School he joined the National Guard, and later served in active duty with the United States Army serving in Korea. Don was very proud of his service to his county and had great respect for all in the military.

He married Judy Frazer, October 1, 1960, at the Belton Church of Christ. Don and Judy were High School sweethearts. He loved to tell stories of how he “finally” got Judy to go on a date with him. The first 12 years they lived in many cities in Texas while Don was establishing himself in the Insurance Industry.

Don began his career with the State Board of Insurance and then spent several years with Floyd West & Company learning every detail of the business. In 1972 Don and Judy returned to Belton. In 1973 together they opened their own agency, Don Cast Insurance in Temple. Most of Don’s work was in commercial insurance and contract bonds. His customers were his friends, and he spent many hours making sure all their insurance needs were met.

He was one of the founding members of First State Bank Central Texas Board of Directors and served for over 30 years. He was a long-time member of the Temple Rotary Club. He was a member of the Lone Star Corvette Club where he made many new friends who shared his love for cars. He was a faithful member of the Belton Church of Christ.

Don was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters Janice Miller and Connie Pechal; and his precious grandson, Kyle Cast Adamson.

Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Judy Cast; two daughters, Julie Cast Fielder and husband John, and Donna Cast Wilson and husband David; three grandchildren Brian Cast Fielder, James Dean Adamson and wife Taylor, and Amy Elizabeth Adamson and finance Rowdy Soliz; and three great-grandchildren, Ford Harvey Adamson, Oliver James Adamson and Wells Bishop Adamson all of Belton. His Sister-in- law Nan Frazer Smith of Nashville Tennessee and Brother-in-law John Frazer of San Antonio, Texas and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, June 19, 2024, at Dossman Funeral Home Chapel with Tom Bever officiating. Burial followed at the North Belton Cemetery.

The family received friends for visitation Tuesday evening, June 18, 2024, 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to Helping Hands Ministry Belton or Belton Church of Christ.