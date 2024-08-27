Villarreal

Dora Linda Salinas Villarreal

January 2, 1963 – August 14, 2024

Dora Linda Salinas Villarreal, passed away at age 61, in a San Antonio hospital on August 14th, 2024.

Visitation was held from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, August 16th, 2024, at Dossman Funeral Home, Belton, TX.

The Rosary was from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, August 16th, 2024, at Dossman Funeral Home.

Funeral Mass was held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 17th, 2024, at St Mary’s Catholic Church, Temple, Texas with burial following at Santa Cruz Cemetery, Asa, Texas.

Linda was born on January 2nd, 1963, in Temple Texas to Silverio and Francisca Garza Salinas.

Linda loved to dance and liked listening to Tejano music. She worked as a teacher’s aide working with special needs children, something that took a special person to do for as many years as she did. More than anything else, she loved being with her children and grandchildren, watching them play sports or watching them show their animals at livestock shows.

Linda is survived by her sons, Joseph & wife Elizabeth Villarreal, and Joshua & wife Valenzia Villarreal; brothers Robert Salinas, Ramiro “Ronnie” Salinas, Daniel & wife Enedina Salinas Sr., Silverio Salinas Jr., Rojelio & wife Mary Lou Salinas Sr.; sisters Hilda & husband Rod Hamilton, Diana & husband Henry Garza; and three grandchildren, Allie, Kylee and Emerlyn Villarreal.

Linda is preceded in death by her parents and brother Oscar Salinas.