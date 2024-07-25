FEMA disaster recovery center to close July 31

Special to the Journal

The FEMA Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) operating out of Tarver Elementary School will close its doors at the end of the month.

The center, which opened on June 12, has provided assistance for anyone impacted by the tornado and storms that moved through Bell County on May 22.

The Tarver DRC will cease operations on Wednesday, July 31, to allow Belton ISD staff to begin preparing for the beginning of the new school year.

For the rest of July, the facility will continue to be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

Workers at the DRC will help visitors apply for FEMA assistance, check on the status of applications, and direct them to other agencies when appropriate.

FEMA has extended the deadline to apply for assistance to August 15.

For anyone unable to visit the DRC before it closes, there is still assistance available through the FEMA app, the DisasterAssistance.gov website, or the FEMA helpline 800-621-3362 (available from 6:00 a.m. and 10:00 p.m.)