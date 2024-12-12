Freedom Boat Club hosts toy drive for Circles of Care

By Daniel Moctezuma

The Belton Journal

North Point Marina was a hub of holiday cheer on Sunday, as Freedom Boat Club hosted a toy drive and offered free boat rides to support Circles of Care.

The event, organized in partnership with The Folded Owl, brought the local community together to collect toys for foster and adoptive families while enjoying festive activities.

Tim Falbo, owner of Freedom Boat Club North Central Texas, explained the inspiration behind the toy drive.

“We brainstormed and thought boat rides with Santa would be something unique,” Falbo said.

The event aimed to give back to the community in a meaningful way. Guests were encouraged to bring an unwrapped toy or gift card for children aged birth to 15 years old, with all donations going to Circles of Care to benefit foster and adoptive families across Central Texas.

Lacy Schwab, director of The Folded Owl, shared how her organization became involved.

“We believe that doing collaborations makes things easier and is more beneficial for the community,” Schwab said.

The Folded Owl teaches adolescents financial literacy and entrepreneurship.

One of their youth entrepreneurs, who has earned nearly $1,000 from her face painting business in just five months, attended the event to show how the program has helped her succeed.

Boat rides, cookie decorating, hot cocoa, and visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus brought families together.

Children also had the opportunity to write letters to Santa or draw pictures for his elves.

Falbo explained that the Freedom Boat Club’s mission is closely tied to events like this.

“Our mission is to support the community and encourage family recreation, Falbo said, adding that the Freedom