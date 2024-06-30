August 22, 1953 – June 26, 2024

Funeral services for Gilberto E. De Leon, 70, of Belton, were held at 10 a.m., Monday, July 1, 2024, at Dossman Funeral Home with Johnny Ortiz officiating.

The family received friends for visitation Sunday afternoon at the funeral home.

Mr. De Leon was born August 22, 1953, in Mexico, the son of Juan and Francisca (Esquivel) De Leon. He married Julia Trevino February 26, 1976, in Mexico. They made their home in Salado until moving to Belton in 1988. He worked for many years for Renfro Contracting. Later he worked for Capitol Seating. He was a Christian.

Mr. De Leon was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers, Ramiro De Leon, Daniel De Leon, and Juan Manuel De Leon.

Survivors include his wife of 48 years, Julia De Leon; two sons, Gilberto De Leon Jr. and Alexander De Leon; two daughters Vicky Elizondo and Marissa De Leon; three brothers Enrique De Leon, Andres De Leon and Ricardo De Leon; seven sisters Maria Ramirez, Concepcion Flores, Graciela Vasquez, Maricela Sanchez, Rosa Imelda Lemus, Blanca Wells and Martha De Leon; and seven grandchildren Bryan De Leon, Lyrik Tapia, Vianka Elizondo, Nevaeh Cavazos, Alejandro De Leon, Angel De Leon, and Paisley De Leon.