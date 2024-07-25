Glaspie to take on Tiger’s assistant football coach role

By Clay Whittington

The Belton Journal

Jeremiah Glaspie is finally where he always thought he would be.

Growing up as an athlete, the former standout receiver was always surrounded by sports, and since he was a child, Glaspie assumed his passion would take him into the career of coaching.

Now, two years after graduating college, the opportunity has arrived.

Glaspie was recently hired as an assistant football coach, allowing him the ability to begin sharing his knowledge with future generations of players, and it is a moment he always envisioned would occur.

“I’m excited,” Glaspie said. “I can’t wait. This is going to be my first year coaching, and it is something I’ve always wanted to do. My dad was a coach, so I was always around the game and the kids he would coach.

“I was able to see how much of an impact he had on those kids, and I’m excited to be able to do the same for the kids here at Belton.”

Since graduating from Texas Lutheran in 2022 after appearing in 16 games for the Bulldogs, Glaspie worked in fleet management, but a simple conversation altered his career plan.

One day while talking with Tigers running backs coach Dennis Osagiede, who attended Fort Bend Ridge Point with Glaspie, a desire to become a coach was expressed, and fate handled the rest.

Osagiede relayed the intention to Belton head coach Brett Sniffin, who oversaw Ridge Point for the first eight years of its existence before transitioning to the Tigers, and now the trio is set to reunite on Friday nights.

Admittedly, the relationships will make the transition much smoother for Glaspie.

“That absolutely makes a difference,” he said. “Coach Sniffin has always been somebody that I trust and, along with Coach Osagiede, that makes everything a lot easier when it comes to moving here. Their presences are going to make it much easier for me to get things rolling.”

Ridge Point qualified for the playoffs every year under Sniffin, and now the Tigers are looking to earn their fourth consecutive postseason appearance and third straight district championship.

After claiming the District 11-5A, Division II title in 2022 and 2023, Belton prepares for life in District 10-5A, Division II with Brenham, Bryan Rudder, Killeen Ellison, Waco and Waco University.

The regular-season schedule begins Aug. 29 against visiting Pflugerville Hendrickson, and while Glaspie will need to adjust quickly, he does not believe time will be an issue.

Despite just relocating to Belton this week, Glaspie is already attending summer strength and conditioning sessions and building relationships with players.

So far, he sees no reason the Tigers will not be successful.

“Everybody keeps saying the same things,” Glaspie said, “and that is this is a team full of hard workers and great athletes. So, I’m excited to be around the kids more.

“Everybody said they will soak up coaching like a sponge, so I just want to be a great coach for them.”