Glen Otis Sumerford

March 3, 1928 – June 10, 2024

Glen Otis Sumerford, Sr., 96, of Belton, passed away on Monday, June 10, at a Temple hospital. Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 13, 5-7pm, at Dossman Funeral Home. Service will be held on Friday, June 14, at 2pm, at Belton Church of Christ.

Glen was born on March 3, 1928, in Hamilton, TX., to parents Otis Sumerford and Thressa Sumerford.

Mr. Sumerford spent 3 years in the Army. Once discharged, he spent his working career at Southwestern Bell, where he retired from. He spent his retirement being a handy man at the Belton Church of Christ. He loved serving his church and his church family whenever he could. He also loved spending time with his family. He was a great joy to all who knew him.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Geneva Sumerford; his daughter, Linda Lemmons; his son, Glen Sumerford, Jr., and two brothers, Fred and Leo Sumerford.

He is survived his daughter, Brenda Ingram; his daughter- in-law, Susie Sumerford; six grandchildren, Kevin Lemmons and wife Michelle, Lori Hatley and husband Richard, Greg Ingram, Lisa Quick and husband Billy, Kyra Hinkson and husband Kyle, and Justin Sumerford and wife Kaylee; and eleven great grandchildren, Zoë Lemmons, Ryan Lemmons, Karter Hinkson, Kynsley Hinkson, Karis Lemmons, Tristan Quick, Quinn Quick, Harvey Quick, Logan Sumerford, and Maddyson Sumerford.