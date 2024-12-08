May 4, 1952 – December 8, 2024

Gregor Robert Lippold was born May 4, 1952 to Wayne Lee and Janet Cruickshank Lippold in Austin, Texas. Gregor passed away December 8, 2024 at his brother in law and sister’s home in Granbury, Texas after battling cancer.

Gregor attended Liberty Hill High School and Georgetown High School. Gregor had many passions over his lifetime. He attended Del Mar College and received his Associate’s Degree in Restaurant Management. He then attended Texas A&M University where his love for horticultural grew, later opening McNeil Gardens in Austin. Following in his family’s footsteps, he became a Registered Nurse in 1994, specializing in hospice nursing. When reflecting on his life and nursing career, he once said that “other than nursing” he “viewed life and living as a hobby.” Gregor was a loving son, brother, and uncle. In 2018 after selling his ranch in Newell, South Dakota, Gregor moved next door to his brother-in-law and sister. Gregor was a faithful caregiver of Patsy Luna, and loved to care for his cats, chickens, and plants as well.

Gregor is survived by brother Bob Lippold and Thelma, sister Peggy Luna and Edward, nieces Janell Bjorklund (Keith),Jamie Lankford (Clark), Tana Luna, Jalee Luna, and nephew William Lippold (Kaylee). He had five great nephew’s (Clark Jay, Colter, Cotton, Jonas, and Kaleb) and two great nieces, (Calynn and Josie) that were the light of his life.

He never failed to be present for his family’s biggest moments like graduations, weddings, births, and Christmases (and always in his signature denim overalls.) He is preceded in death by his parents Wayne Lee and Janet Lippold, and brother Gary Wayne Lippold. Gregor was recently reaffirmed in faith in the First Presbyterian Church of Granbury, Texas. Gregor will be sorely missed by his loved ones. He was always there to encourage us, love us, and keep us on the right path. He will be remembered by those who love him as an example of peace in knowing our lives are bigger than our time here on Earth.

Services will be held on Thursday, December 12, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. at Young’s Daughters Funeral Home and Bereavement Center with a graveside following at Oenaville Public Cemetery at 2:00 p.m.

In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to American Cancer Society.