December 15, 1947 – December 12, 2024

Hui Cha Hoover, a devoted mother and wife, passed away peacefully in her home on December 12, 2024, in Belton, Texas, following a courageous battle with cancer. Born on December 15, 1947 (December 19, 1952), in Seoul, South Korea, she faced many challenges from a young age. Despite these hurdles, Hui Cha displayed remarkable resilience as she lovingly raised her siblings, embodying the spirit of determination and nurturing that would define her life.

In her pursuit of a brighter future, Hui Cha eventually embarked on an exciting new journey when she married SFC William Joseph Hoover and relocated to Killeen, Texas in 1970. After her husband retired from the Army, they ventured into the community by running Country Side Market, a cherished establishment in Killeen during the 1980s. After her husband passed away, she went to work at Darnell Hospital on Fort Hood for many years. The housekeeping staff she worked with loved her and still speak fondly of her to this day. Mrs. Hoover’s vibrant personality shone through in everything she did. Known for her strong will and relentless work ethic, she never liked to sit idle. Her hobbies reflected her zest for life – she found joy in gardening, cooking, hosting friends, fishing, dogs, and simply being outdoors. Food was not merely a means of sustenance for Hui Cha; it was her language of love. Her incredible cooking served as a testament to her passion for bringing people together, creating lasting memories around the dinner table. Whenever there was a chance for companionship, laughter, or creativity, Hui Cha was at the forefront, welcoming all into her world with open arms.

Above all, Mrs. Hoover was most proud of her daughter, Suzanne, a reflection of her love, hard work and dedication. Her legacy is carried forward through her unwavering commitment to family and friends, along with the culinary traditions she instilled in the hearts of those she cherished.

Mrs. Hoover is survived by her daughter, Suzanne Kim Hoover Chandler (Josh Chandler) of Belton; her sisters, Hyun Sun Randecker of Deer Park, Hyon Suk Hilbert of Vine Grove, KY; her brothers, Chang Wong Kim of Flushing, NY, and Chang Hun Kim of Austin.

She is preceded in death by her husband, SFC William Joseph Hoover, and her parents, Pok Song Kim and Kap Hui Kim.

Funeral services for Hui Cha will be held at 12:00 PM on Thursday, December 19, 2024 at The Killeen Civic Center in Killeen in the Chisholm Trail Room with her viewing held one hour prior to services from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM. Her burial will follow at the Garden of Memories in Killeen. Although her physical presence will be greatly missed, Mrs. Hoover’s spirit will continue to inspire all who had the privilege of knowing her. She leaves behind a legacy of love, compassion, and the importance of family, all woven through her extraordinary life journey.