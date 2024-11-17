October 19, 1942 – October 17, 2024

James H. Hamer, Jr. of Temple, Texas, departed this life on October 17, 2024. Born on October 19, 1942, “Junior” or “Jim” as he was affectionately called by family and friends, was the first born of six children from the union of the late Reverend James H. Hamer, Sr. and Irma Lee (Washington) Hamer. Jim’s predeceased siblings include the late Dr. Dorothy L. (Hamer) Denniston of Providence, RI, the late SFC Elmer H. Hamer of Springfield, MA, and the late Richard I. Hamer of Springfield, MA; Surviving siblings include Dr. Norvell (Hamer) Jackson of Virginia Beach, VA and Myrtle A. (Hamer) Wynder (Miki) of Amherst, MA. Junior graduated from the-then Trade High School in 1960, where his shop area was Auto Mechanics. During his youth, Jim loved to fidget with and repair cars. He was well known for driving a newer car every year. This love for nice cars continued to this day. He worked at a small mechanic shop before taking a job at the Springfield Armory in Springfield, MA. Ironically, he worked on the weaponry he would later use in the military. In 1964, Jim joined the United States Army and remained there for some 27 years, making the military his lifetime career. He was a Vietnam Veteran who served in combat and rose to the rank of 1st Sergeant – E8, with an honorable discharge at Fort Hood Army Base, Texas, in 1991. Jim never forgot his Army training as demonstrated by his record keeping of “everything” in notebooks and page protected binders. Just ask any one of the nurses, CNAs and medical staff who were recently assigned to his care. He had them jumping! James Hamer and Gladys Leilani (Parham) Craddock married on February 10,1975. The union of this marriage produced a son, James H. Hamer , III (Jay) of New York City and a stepson, Thomas Craddock (Tommy) of Germantown, MD. Following retirement, Jim attended Central Texas College and earned Associate degrees in Accounting and Computer Science. He went on to attain a Real Estate License and worked with Keller Williams Realty until his departure from this life. Jim was a member of the former Faith Baptist Church in Springfield, MA, during his youth. He was a member of the Youth Choir, BYPU, and the church Basketball Team. Later in life, he joined Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church, Temple, TX, where he continued to sing tenor in the church choir, as well as with the Waco Community Choir (WCC). The WCC traveled throughout Texas performing concerts and was nominated in the category of Best Gospel Choir in the nation for the 2018 Stellar Awards in Los Angeles, CA. He was also a member of Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church Brotherhood, a group of men who meet, virtually, every week to conduct Bible Study sessions. Jim truly enjoyed learning, sharing and fellowshipping with these men of God. Jim is survived by his wife, Gladys Leilani Hamer of Douglasville, GA and two sons, Jay of NYC, Tommy and his wife Kristen of Germantown, MD and a host of extended relatives: Mother-in-law, Juddie Parham Broxton of Douglasville, GA. Brothers-in-law, Gregory Parham, his wife Debra of Centerville, GA, Jerome Parham, his wife Janice of Sugar Hill, GA, Lewis V.A. Jackson, III, his wife Norvell of Virginia Beach, VA, and Calvin M. Wynder, his wife Miki of Amherst, MA. Three grandchildren, Thomas, Jr (Drew)., Christopher and Ryan Craddock and three great grandchildren all of Germantown, MD. In addition are a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, cousins and friends, too numerous to mention. A memorial service was held on Wednesday, November 20, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. at Mt. Zion Baptist Church with a graveside service following at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery at 1:00 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of Sabrina Young at Young’s Daughters Funeral Home and Bereavement Center.