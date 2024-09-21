September 10, 1934 – September 21, 2024

Jerry Ray Karriker, born on September 10, 1934, in Mexia, Texas, gracefully passed from this life on September 21, 2024. A retired Lt. Colonel in the United States Army, Jerry served his country with valor during the Vietnam War, flying Huey helicopters and earning the respect and admiration of those who served alongside him. His dedication to service extended beyond military duty; he was also a beloved educator at Temple High School, where he inspired countless students throughout his teaching career.

Jerry was a proud graduate of Sam Houston State University in Huntsville, Texas, where he laid the foundation for a life dedicated to learning and leadership. In 1961, he took his commitment to faith a step further, becoming ordained as a Baptist deacon. For over six decades, he served the Lord faithfully, embodying the very essence of compassion and grace until he was called home.

A man of rich talents, Jerry found immense joy in music, sharing his love for gospel songs as a tenor in The Gospelaires Quartet. His voice resonated with those who were fortunate to hear him sing, bringing comfort and inspiration through the power of music. His contributions to the gospel community reflected his deep-rooted faith and love for sharing God’s message.

Throughout his life, Jerry’s proudest accomplishments included the establishment of Baptist churches around the world. He founded several noteworthy congregations, including Wincrest in San Antonio, Texas; Trinity Baptist in Baumholder, Germany; Calvary International Baptist in Bangkok, Thailand; and Grace Baptist in Temple, Texas. Each church stands as a testament to his unwavering commitment to fellowship and ministry, leaving an enduring legacy that will touch lives for generations to come.

Jerry is preceded by his parents, Roy Dean Karriker and Ruby Box Phillips; and brother, Billy Dean Karriker.

Survivors include his loving wife, Lolita Buchanan Karriker; son, Jerry Ray Karriker, Jr.; daughters, Letitia Ann Karriker Dennis, and Sharon Elizabeth Karriker; 5 grandchildren, Logan Ray Wendler, Jerry Ray Karriker, Jr., Beth Anne Karriker Bond, Rachel Pena, and Cody Facio; and 6 great grandchildren, Jayden Lann, Corbyn Ray, Lakelyn Bond, Ethan Karriker, Alyson Karriker, Brayden Gruetzner, Macie Facio, Lexie Facio and Saphyre Dennis.

Services to honor and celebrate Jerry’s life will be held on Friday, September 27, 2024, at First Baptist Belton, 506 N. Main St., Belton, Texas with a visitation starting at 10 a.m. and funeral immediately following at 11 a.m. Burial will be in Mexia City Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Disabled American Veterans or the Salvation Army.

Jerry Ray Karriker’s journey may have come to a close, but the echoes of his kindness, dedication, and unwavering spirit will remain forever etched in the hearts of those who loved him.