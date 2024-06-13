Jesus Noe Guadalupe Camacho Rodriguez

December 1, 1999 – May 24, 2024

Jesus Noe Guadalupe Camacho Rodriguez, 24, of Moody, TX, passed away on Friday, May 31, 2024, in Waco, TX.

A Mass was held at Our Lady of Guadalupe on Friday, June 7, at 2 p.m., with a burial at Moody Cemetery following shortly after.

Jesus was born on December 1, 1999, in Monterey, Mexico.

He pursued his education diligently; attending Santa Fe Elementary in Cleburne, Texas, Bonham Middle School in Temple, and eventually graduated from Temple High School in 2018.

He was dedicated to learning the trade of welding and harbored aspirations of contributing locally within this field.

Jesus is survived by his loving parents Noe Camacho Alonso and Rosa Rodriguez Grimaldo; a brother, Noe Jesus Guadalupe Camacho Rodriguez; three caring sisters, Diana Guadalupe Camacho Rodriguez, Bianca Aalejanara Camacho Rodriguez, and Nohemi Camacho Rodriguez.

A visitation was held at Young’s Daughters Funeral Home on Thursday, June 6, from 6-8 p.m. with a rosary starting at 7 p.m.

Arrangements are under the direction of Sabrina Young at Young’s Daughters Funeral Home and Bereavement Center.