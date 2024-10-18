November 27, 1947 — October 18, 2024

Jimmie Carroll Dittmar, 76, a cherished member of his family and community, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 18, 2024 at The VA Hospital in Waco, Texas, after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. He born on November 27, 1947 in Austin, Texas, to Robert Dittmar and Betty Jean (Fritts) Dittmar and he dedicated his life to serving others and finding joy in the simple pleasures.

Jimmie began his career in the workforce at a local marketplace before he found a long-lasting role as an office courier with the IRS, from which he retired in mid-2007. His genuine nature and love for laughter made him a beloved figure among colleagues and friends alike. He was known for his humor, often sharing jokes regardless of their appropriateness, always aiming to make others smile, even at his own expense. Jimmie’s kindness was evident in his willingness to help those around him; he would give the shirt off his back to those in need.

A proud veteran, Jimmie enlisted in June 1967 and served as a Ship’s Serviceman on the USS Chicago. He received several commendations for his service, including the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, and the Meritorious Unit Commendation Ribbon. His military service was one of his proudest accomplishments, reflecting his deep love for God and country.

Jimmie graduated from high school and remained an avid learner throughout his life. He found solace in the great outdoors, having a particular affinity for sunsets and animals. His love for animals was profound, and he could often be found enjoying the company of creatures from lions at the zoo to beloved pets. His adventurous spirit shone through during a stay at an animal kingdom hotel, where his fondness for animals thrived, though he preferred the comfort of his room.

In 2019, Jimmie moved in with his niece, Adelia Pratt, and her husband, Tomas Pratt, who provided him with unconditional love and care. This time together allowed them to bond over cherished memories, sharing stories from the past and the moments they treasured. Jimmie also enjoyed the warmth of family, and he was surrounded by them during his final days.

Jimmie is survived by his brother, Robert Martin Dittmar; his niece, Adelia Pratt, and her husband, Tomas Pratt; two aunts, Mary Baker and Caroline Hemphill; along with great-nieces and nephews who will carry his memory forward. He is preceded in death by his parents, one half-brother, Allen Fletcher, and one half-sister, Mary Fletcher.

Jimmie’s love for life was evident through his enjoyment of watching westerns, smoking, and engaging in God-fearing activities, even maintaining a deep connection to his faith through cherished bibles. He faced life’s challenges with grace and resilience, leaving behind a legacy of laughter, kindness, and unwavering support for those in his circle. His memory will forever be celebrated by all who were fortunate enough to know him.

A graveside service was held Wednesday, October 30th at 11:00 A M in Killeen, Texas at the Central Texas Veterans Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers please consider making a memorial donation to the VFW Post #1820 Disaster Assistance for Veterans.

Arrangements are under the direction of Comrade, Sabrina Young at Young’s Daughters Funeral Home and Bereavement Center.