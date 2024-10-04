November 15, 1949 – October 4, 2024

Johnny “Randy” Randall Chapman passed away at his home in Belton, Texas on October 4th, 2024, at 74 years of age. Graveside services will be at 9 a.m., on Thursday, October 10th, 2024, at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery, Killeen, Texas. Randy was born on November 15th, 1949, in Columbus, Georgia to Johnny O. and Velma Strickland Chapman. After High School, Randy was drafted into the Army and served in Vietnam. He continued to serve until receiving a medical retirement. After moving to Central Texas, he met and married Cynthia Gideon on March 12th, 2005, in Temple Texas. He loved four wheeling, playing pool, nature, golf, NASCAR, watching westerns on TV and his canine buddies Toby and Rocky. He was a very loving husband, father and Poppy. Randy is survived by his beloved wife, Cynthia “Cyndie” Chapman, son Grayson Williams of San Marcos, Texas, and daughters Shanna and husband Jason Ward of Manchester, Georgia, and Meagan and husband Joel Floyd of Temple, Texas. He also leaves behind his brother, Richard Chapman of Huntsville, Alabama, sister-in-law Sue Chapman of Woodland, Georgia, sister-in-law Debbie and husband Rick Bentley of Driftwood, Texas, and eight treasured grandchildren. Randy is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Stan Chapman, of Woodland, Georgia. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the DAV.org (Disabled American Veterans).