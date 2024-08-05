November 5, 1959 – July 25, 2024

Joseph William Collins, born on November 5, 1959, in New York, was a remarkable man whose life was a testament to hard work, love for family, and dedication to his country. Joseph passed away on July 25, 2024, in Temple, Texas.

His visitation was held on Monday, August 5th, 2024 from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM followed by a rosary from 7:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Belton Nazarene Church In Belton. Funeral Services for Joseph were held at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, August 6th, 2024 at Belton Nazarene Church with Pastor Jason Harris Officiating. After services a graveside service was held at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen at 1:00 PM.

Throughout his life, Joseph exemplified what it meant to be an all-American. His patriotism and love for the outdoors shaped his character and endeared to all who knew him. He served in the United States Army for over 30 years with honor and distinction before continuing his service as an officer in civil service at Ft. Hood Military Base for another 25 years. His commitment to his military career was one of his proudest accomplishments.

Beyond his professional achievements, Joseph was a devoted family man. His wife, Wanda “Cissy” Collins, stood by his side through thick and thin, sharing in his love for outdoor adventures and family vacations. Together, they raised three wonderful children: William Brandon Collins, Anthony Robert Collins, and Candi Collins. Joseph’s dedication to his family extended to his siblings as well; he is survived by his brother, John Collins, sisters, Cheryl Collins, Bonnie Franks, and eight cherished grandchildren.

In addition to his immediate family, Joseph leaves behind cherished memories with his deceased parents and sister, Alice Collins. His impact on their lives will always be remembered with fondness and love.

Joseph’s presence will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him. His hardworking nature, genuine personality, and unwavering love for his family have left an indelible mark on those around him. He will forever be remembered for his kindness, strength of character, and passion for life.

In honoring the memory of Joseph William Collins, let us take solace in the knowledge that he lived a life filled with purpose and love. May he rest in eternal peace knowing that he was truly loved and respected by all who had the privilege of sharing in his journey.

Arrangements are entrusted to Crotty Funeral Home 7 Cremation Services of Belton.