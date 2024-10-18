March 16, 1945 – October 18, 2024

Josephine Annie Mitchell passed away at her home in Temple, Texas on October 18th, 2024, at 79 years of age surrounded by family. Josie was born on March 16th, 1945, in Temple, Texas to John Bartek and Caroline Zarosky. Josie worked as a data processor in the manufacturing industry for many years. She married Billy Wayne Mitchell in March of 1997. A long-standing member of the Academy SPJST, she loved gardening, cooking and congregating with her friends but more than anything she loved her family. Left to honor and cherish her memory are her husband Billy, sons; George Tomastik, David & his wife Michelle Tomastik, daughters; Dedra & husband Ted Rohan and Gaylynn & husband Mike Rose, stepsons; Brian Mitchell & wife Tricia, and Billy Mitchell Jr., brothers Edward & wife Nita Bartek, and Eugene & wife Ava Bartek, grandchildren; Lindsey Mungia, Jordan Piel, Alyssa Marek, Peyton Rohan, Kacey Rose, Kyndall Rohan, Hagen Rose, Hunter Mitchell, Liv Mitchell, Bo Mitchell, Katlin Mitchell, great grandchildren; Piper, Trey, Chandler, Carson, Luke, Abigail, Dustin, Axl, Easton and Moon. Josie is preceded in death by her parents and sister Irene Robertson. Family will be receiving guests from 6-8pm Friday, October 25th, 2024, at Dossman Funeral Home, Belton, Texas for visitation. Funeral Services will be held at 2pm on Saturday, October 26th, 2024, at Dossman Funeral Home, with burial to follow at Great House Cemetery in Temple, Texas. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to local rehabilitation centers and the breast cancer awareness foundation at https://donate.cancer.org/.