September 1, 1966 – November 12, 2024

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Joylene Patricia Harmon, beloved mother, grandmother, sister, and friend, who left this world on November 12, 2024. Her life was marked by an extraordinary kindness and a selfless commitment to others, leaving memories that will be cherished by all who were fortunate enough to know her.

Born September 1st, 1966 in Austin Texas, Joylene spent her life caring deeply for those around her, often putting the needs of others before her own. Her heart and spirit offered warmth and comfort to anyone in need, from family and friends to strangers she encountered.

Her family was her greatest pride and joy. She was always the big sister with a big heart for all her siblings. As a mother and wife, she was supportive, and fiercely loving, always there to offer words of encouragement, a listening ear, or a warm embrace. Her grandchildren meant the world to her and brought her endless happiness.

Though Joylene may no longer be with us, her memory will live on in the acts of kindness she inspired and the love she shared. She is survived by her child James Harmon of Wyoming, daughter-in-law Whitney Harmon of Wyoming and her 3 grandchildren, her mother Katrina Thompson of Harker Heights, Sisters Janna Arthur of Belton and Jenetta Guerney of Oklahoma and brother James Roy McKethan of Temple. She is proceeded in death by her husband Walt Harmon, daughter Kristen Harmon, brother Jason McKethan and Father Michael Thompson.

Joylene, thank you for filling our lives with your love, kindness, courage, and joy. You will be deeply missed but never forgotten.

Hewett-Arney Funeral of Temple is entrusted with these arrangements.