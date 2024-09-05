November 12, 1952 – September 5, 2024

Juan Ramos Castor, affectionately known as Johnny or “Papo,” passed away peacefully at his home in Belton, Texas, on Thursday, September 5, 2024, after a courageous battle with cancer of the stomach and liver. Born on November 12, 1952, in Killeen, Texas, Juan was a steadfast soul whose life’s story was marked by dedication to both his family and his country.

Juan’s journey began with a solid education, having graduated from Belton High School in 1971, where he not only excelled academically but also showcased his athletic abilities on the football team and as a cross country runner. Following his graduation, he honorably enlisted in the Marine Corps in 1971, serving valiantly during the Vietnam War era he was machine gunner and a combative boxer while serving. His military service was distinguished, earning him the Good Conduct Medal, Rifle Marksman Badge, Vietnam Service Medal w/1 star, National Defense Service Medal and the Vietnam Campaign Medal with device before his release in 1973 as a Lance Corporal.

His professional life was equally commendable, starting as a head supervising custodian at the VA Hospital, a role he fulfilled for around five years before transferring to the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS), where he continued until his passing. His work exemplified the same principles he instilled in his family: hard work, integrity, and a commitment to serving others.

Juan was an extraordinary family man who lived by the motto “family first.” He is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Yolanda (Villarreal) Castor, and their five children: Juan Castor II and his wife Nikki Castor of Temple, Samantha Gillespey and her husband David Gillespey of Troy, Christina Lange and her husband Michael Lange of Little River-Academy, Adrian Marin and his wife Arasely Marin of Bastrop, and Stacey Johnson and her husband Chris Johnson of Denison; five brothers, Lorenzo Canales of Taylor, Leon Castor of Temple, Paul Castor of Belton,Steve Castor of Temple, and Domingo Castor of Belton; three sisters, Isabel Hernandez of Temple, Juanita Castor of Temple, Mary Dominquez of Belton. His legacy continues through his thirteen grandchildren and three great-grandchildren, whom he cherished deeply.

An individual of strong character, Juan was known for his stubbornness, directness, and fairness; he was an honorable man who treated everyone as a friend. He loved the color blue and had many interests that brought joy to his life, including following the Dallas Cowboys, indulging in all sports, and several hobbies like fishing and barbecuing. Juan found great pleasure in cooking for his family, particularly at the grill, where he thrived in creating delightful meals for his loved ones. He shared a special bond with his dogs and had a vast collection of music that enriched his life. He enjoyed spending time dancing with his beloved wife.

Juan will be sorely missed by all who knew him. He was preceded in death by his parents, Pandalion and Esperanza Ramos Castor, and his siblings, Jesse Canales, Felix Castor, and Connie Carver.

Juan Ramos Castor’s legacy of love, dedication, and unwavering family values will forever resonate within the hearts of those he leaves behind.

A visitation was held on Tuesday, September 17, 2024 at 5:00P.M. with a Rosary following at 6:00P.M. at Young’s Daughters Funeral Home. A mass was held on Wednesday, September 18, 2024 at 9:00A.M. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church. Reception to follow in the fellowship hall. A graveside at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery followed at 2:00P.M.

In lieu of flowers please consider making a memorial donation to the Local VFW Post 1820 Disaster Funds.

A special thank you to the Baylor Scott and White Hospice and the Hospital for their support