Judith Landon

December 3, 1939 – November 9, 2024

Judith “Judy” Landon, 84, of Belton, passed away on Saturday, November 9, 2024, at her residence. Graveside services were held on Wednesday, November 13, at North Belton Cemetery. Dossman Funeral Home is helping with arrangements.

Judy was born on December 3, 1939, in Wichita, KS., to parents Wilson and Lyndel Wood.

She married the love of her life, David Landon, on July 3, 1965. She loved serving her community as a nurse, until retirement. In her spare time and retirement years, she loved anything to do with nature. She enjoyed gardening, and bird watching. She loved all her farm animals. But she had a special place in heart for her dogs. She also helped run the Armstrong 4H.

She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, David Landon.

She is survived by three sons, Darrell Landon and wife Nancy, Darren Landon and wife Denise, Casey Landon and wife Bonnie; two daughters, Stacy Norman and husband Frank, Tracy Nance and husband Phillip, twelve grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Arbor Day Foundation or American Nurses Foundation.