June Birthday Bash held at Harris Community Center splash park

By DANIEL MOCTEZUMA

The Belton Journal

On June 23, the Harris Community Center Splash Park in Belton came alive as families gathered for the June Birthday Bash.

The free event created a festive atmosphere for children celebrating June birthdays, offering a variety of activities that delighted both kids and parents alike.

Garrett Schneider attended with his children Ember and Axel.

“So far, the bounce house and dancing with the band are real hits. My son is currently with the balloon artist.”

The event featured a live concert by children’s band The Bobas, face painting by Pride and Joy Boutique, and a bounce house provided by Hillside Rentals. The splash pad was also a major attraction, with many kids enjoying the cool water on a warm summer day.

Virginia Benavidez, a key organizer and member of The Bobas, shared her inspiration for the event.

“I have kids of my own and play music for children. Planning birthday parties can be challenging, so we thought, why not create a massive, free birthday celebration for the community?”

Benavidez and her friends collaborated with Belton Parks and Recreation, along with local businesses, to make the event a success.

The event drew a larger crowd than anticipated.

“We had no clue how many would attend,” Benavidez said. “We hoped for at least ten, but we got so many more. It was a delightful surprise.”

The event has inspired plans for future monthly celebrations, potentially in partnership with a nonprofit to expand the scope and reach of these gatherings.

For The Bobas, the highlight was seeing children’s reactions to the music.

“A few kids even got up on stage and danced with us,” Benavidez said. “It was heartwarming to see the joy on their faces.”

The event also allowed parents to relax and connect while their children engaged in various fun activities.