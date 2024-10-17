June 30, 1953 – October 17, 2024

Karen Granberry Smith, 71, of Harker Heights, passed away on October 17th after her health rapidly declined. She was surrounded by loved ones at the time of her passing in her own home. Karen was born on June 30, 1953, in Monterey, California into a career Army family. Her father was a combat veteran of WWII and Korea. Upon his retirement, the family settled in Austin, Texas where Karen attended public schools, graduating from McCallum High School in 1971. She played the flute in the band. Karen lived at Scottish Rite Women’s Dormitory during her freshman year at UT Austin. There she became acquainted with a dark-haired waiter named Spencer, whom she would eventually be married to for 49 years. While at UT, she was a member of The Southern Singers. Upon graduation from UT with a major in Psychology and a minor in Social Work, Karen was married at St. John’s United Methodist Church and moved to Milton, Florida where her husband was in flight training. Subsequent moves to North Carolina, Hawaii, Virginia, and Louisiana as a Marine Corps wife and mother exposed her to many different people and cultures. Karen was a loving stay-at-home mother to her two children. Only after they were settled in school did she begin to work as a part-time substitute teacher. In alignment with her love for reading, she also worked at the Harker Heights Public Library for a number of years. When she wasn’t reading a book, Karen loved to watch television and movies, travel to distant locales, quilt and sew, play games, and spend time with the people she loved. Of central importance to Karen was her relationship with Jesus Christ. She enjoyed studying the Bible and maintaining friendships with various groups and churches through the years, for the last several years at Temple Bible Church. Her love for Jesus came out in her care and concern for others. Karen was predeceased by her father James Granberry and mother Bobbye Granberry. She is survived by her husband Spencer, daughter Kathryn (David) Deolloz, son Travis (Aimee) Smith, her eight grandchildren: Nathan and Lydia Deolloz; Hannah, Hutson, Malachi, Evangeline, Atticus, and Maximus Smith, and her sister, Lisa Granberry. A service for Karen will be held at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton on October 29th at 10 a.m.