January 7, 1966 – October 13, 2024

Kathleen Sprague Lovelace, 58, of Belton, passed away on Sunday, October 13, 2024, at her residence. Dossman Funeral Home is taking care of the arrangements. Mrs. Lovelace was born on January 7, 1966, in Bryan, TX., to parents Franklin and Evelyn Sprague. She earned her Master’s Degree in Library Science from Sam Houston State University, and Bachelor of Science degree in Home Economics from Tarleton State University. She spent her working career teaching kindergarten, pre-kindergarten and as an elementary Librarian. She retired as an elementary Librarian at Leon Heights Elementary in 2016. She thoroughly enjoyed her time as a teacher and librarian and loved helping children. You could search the entire world and not find a mother that was more devoted to raising her children. This was the driving force that helped her fight cancer since 2006 and see her children become successful adults. She was selfless in every decision ever made involving her children and family. She was a loving and devoted wife. She was a light to everyone’s life that had the joy of knowing her. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Belton. Her faith in God was strong. She loved to spend time gardening and making the outside of her house look beautiful. She also loved growing vegetables for her family to enjoy. Her tomatoes were sought after by all that knew her. She was a Master Gardener in Bell County since 2018, but has been an avid Gardner almost her entire life. She also loved to spend her free time hunting and fishing with her family. She is survived by her husband, Tommy Lovelace; one daughter, Kallie Lovelace; one son, Garrett Lovelace; her mother, Evelyn Sprague; one brother, Howard Sprague; and her father-in-law, Tom Lovelace and mother-in- law, Odessa Lovelace.