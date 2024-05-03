Lady Broncos finish fifth in Region III-5A golf tournament

By Clay Whittington

The Belton Journal

Lake Belton’s hopes for a state championship are still alive.

Needing to place among the top three teams at last week’s Region III-5A tournament, the Lady Broncos fell just shy of their goal, finishing fifth overall.

For the team, the result concluded its season, but it did not prevent Lake Belton from advancing.

With a seventh-place score, Lady Broncos freshman Carly Marshall qualified for the upcoming state tournament as an individual, capturing one of three berths reserved for the top three players not on an advancing team.

Competing at Montgomery’s The Golf Club at Margaritaville, Marshall followed her opening-round 80 by shaving four strokes off her score in the second round for a 76, giving her a combined total of 156.

The two-day state tournament will begin May 6 and will be conducted at Georgetown’s Legacy Hills Golf Club.

The last time the Lady Broncos qualified for state was in 2022, when they were 12th with Tiffany Lange accounting for the top outing, shooting a 79-80–159 to tie for 13th.

Thanks in part to Marshall’s performance, Lake Belton posted a 377-381–758 at regionals.

Completing the Lady Broncos’ showing were teammates Riley Clawson (tied 34th, 95-98–193), Katherine Moore (tied 37th, 97-100–197), Lyliana Gonzalez (51st, 105-107–212) and Shelby Chaney (tied 68th, 121-111–232).

Belton was also represented at regionals.

The 12th-place Lady Tigers (425-405–830) were led by two top-40 finishers in Jacklyn Munoz (87-89–176) and Anya Jimadatha (100-102–202), who were 23rd and 40th, respectively. Their rounds were complemented by teammates Hanna Wheeler (61st, 117-105–222), Lucy-Liu Gaines-Lucas (tied 68th, 123-109–232) and Abby Beck (tied 70th, 121-114–235).

All five of champion Friendswood’s players placed among the top 13 en route to finishing with a field-low 316-312–628, while Montgomery Lake Creek (2nd, 323-322–647) and Montgomery (3rd, 336-319–655) also advanced to state.

Individually, Magnolia West’s Madeline Buckley (tied 1st, 75-72–147) and Barbers Hill’s Jacqueline Lawrence (3rd, 73-75–148) claimed medalist berths with Marshall.

Along with Marshall, Lake Belton’s boys team will vie for a state title following a third-place finish at the regional tournament.

Led by Jackson Null’s 77-74–151, which situated him fifth in the individual standings, the Broncos tallied a two-day total of 635 (320-315).

Null was complemented by teammates Miles Parker (tied 6th, 78-76–154), James Bond (tied 22nd, 79-80–159), Mason Euer (tied 48th, 86-86–172) and Nick Brooks (tied 55th, 91-85–176).

The boys state tournament begins April 29 and will also be held at Legacy Hills Golf Club.

By virtue of claiming the regional title, Montgomery Lake Creek (297-299–596) and second-place Georgetown (317-313–630) will join Lake Belton.

A&M Consolidated’s Raines Watson (4th, 71-79–150), Magnolia’s Daniel Rice (tied 6th, 75-79–154) and Fulshear’s Jace Parcell (12th, 78-77–155) qualified for state as individuals.