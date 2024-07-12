Lake Belton Freshman Carly Marshall breaks school records in inaugural season

By: Aries Ramos

Carly Marshall, a freshman at Lake Belton High School, emerged from her first season on the links as a stand-out athlete.

Throughout her inaugural high school season, Carly broke multiple school records.

This included a lowest round score at 70 and the lowest day two round at 143.

These feats not only cemented her status as a rising star but also underscored her potential and tenacity on the golf course.

During her first season, she notched an impressive tally of six tournament victories and secured three top 5 finishes.

The crowning achievement in Carly’s freshman season was her qualification for the state tournament.

Her season culminated in a commendable tournament total of 151, which earned her an18th place finish among a field of 72 seasoned competitors.

However, that 18th place can also be interpreted that Carly is the 18th best golfer in 5A in the State of Texas, out of hundreds, if not thousands of golfers.

Marshall was the first Lady Bronco Golfer to participate in the State Tournament in 5A.

The Lady Bronco Golf Team and Lady Bronco Golf Alumni Tiffany Lange competed in the 4A State Tournament.

The 5A State Tournament was held at Legacy Hills in Sun City.

Carly Marshall’s rise in the world of high school golf serves as a beacon of inspiration for aspiring athletes across Lake Belton.