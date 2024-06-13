Linda Chaney

September 24, 1942 – May 27, 2024

Linda Chaney, age 81 of Belton, passed away peacefully at her home on Monday, May 27, 2024.

Private family interment was at Moody Cemetery, followed by celebration of life services at 2:00 p.m. Friday, June 7, 2024, at Dossman Funeral Home Chapel in Belton.

Linda Ann Chaney was born on September 24, 1942, to the late Henry and Ethel Goode Spitzer. She attended Belton schools and graduated in 1961. Linda married her high school sweetheart, Neale Chaney, after attending Tarleton State University and graduating from the University of Mary Hardin Baylor. Neale and Linda raised their family in Belton, where Linda taught elementary school for over 35 years. Linda cherished her students as well as the many lifelong friendships she made with her coworkers.

Linda will be remembered for being kind and loving and for her funny sense of humor. She took care of everyone around her and loved them well.

Linda was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert Neale Chaney; brother, LeMon Wilson and sister, LaRue Wilson.

She is survived by her children, Bobby Chaney and wife Johanna and Charla Chaney; grandchildren, Cezar Martinez, Krysta Navarro, and husband Daniel, Taylor Pendleton, and wife Talya; Trey Chaney, Jet Trejo, and Ryan Chaney; great-grandchildren, Heather Martinez, Mallory Pendleton, Pacey Pendleton, and Samuel Navarro; and her devoted friend, Curtis Light.