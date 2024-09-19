Linnemanns to open steakhouse next to event center in downtown Belton

By DANIEL MOCTEZUMA

The Belton Journal

Michael and Priscilla Linnemann, owners Linnemann Realty and Level 3 at 202 E. Central Avenue in Belton, are expanding their presence in the downtown area by purchasing the neighboring historic building at 206 E. Central Avenue.

Their plan? To transform the space into a high-end steakhouse, adding a new dining option to the area.

“We needed to buy that building because we own the building at 202 East Central, that’s Level 3. This building opens directly into that courtyard, so we knew that we needed to control the narrative in the courtyard,” said Michael Linnemann.

Level 3, originally envisioned as an office building, has evolved into an event center with a bar, food truck, and live music in its courtyard.

The Linnemanns saw an opportunity to expand their offerings by incorporating the adjacent property, further enhancing the experience for their patrons.

“So, what we thought was, if we’re going to build a bar and a kitchen, we might as well go ahead and build a restaurant,” Linnemann added. “We thought about what this area needs… this area desperately needs a nice, high-end steakhouse, and that’s what we’re going to deliver.”

The history of the building is as old as the 1880s, with an original wall from that time still standing.

Over the years, the structure has undergone various additions and has housed different businesses.

Prior to its purchase by the Linnemanns, the building served as a lawyer’s office. However, transforming it into a steakhouse will take considerable time and effort.

“The building is currently gutted, so we need to completely renovate the building inside and out,” Linnemann explained. He anticipates that construction, followed by equipping and staffing the restaurant, will take about two years.

Restoring a historic building brings its own set of challenges.

Linnemann noted, “We have to repair all the historical walls first, and we have to clear all the rubble out of the building before we can even get started with any kind of construction.”

Despite the challenges, the Linnemanns remain optimistic about the steakhouse’s impact on the community.

“It’s going to be wonderful for the community of Belton. This will be wonderful for all of Central Texas,” Linnemann said, expressing hopes that the steakhouse will attract diners from nearby towns such as Temple, Killeen, and Copperas Cove.

Although the menu and name of the steakhouse have not yet been finalized, Linnemann emphasized that the project is a collaboration between himself and his wife Priscilla, who he describes as “the best partner I’ve ever had.”

With their strong track record, the Linnemanns are confident their steakhouse will bring a unique dining experience to downtown Belton.

Progress is expected within the next two years as they bring their vision to life.