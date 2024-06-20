Lions Club holds annual Stampede on the Chisholm Trail

By MIKE MYERS

The Belton journal

On Saturday morning, more than 100 cyclists of different ages took part in a scenic ride through rural roads in Bell County for the Belton Lions Club’s 13th annual Stampede on the Chisholm Trail.

The event kicked off at the Hike and Bike Trail at the Harris Community Center along Nolan Creek.

Escorted by the Belton Police Department, riders headed west before turning south to navigate a course totaling 12, 30, 55, or 62 miles, with rest stops at each of the dedicated stops.

Despite the ride not being a race, the majority of participants opted for the challenging 62-mile route to push themselves to go farther.

Belton police escorts terminated their escort when the riders reached a safe place to continue on the ride. A dedicated support vehicle continued to trail the cyclists, providing aid and guidance as needed. One rider fell and received minor scratches.

Course Coordinator John Corsi explained the strategic placement of five stations along the route stocked with essentials like water, sports drinks, snacks, and tools for bicycle repairs.

Collaborating with the local police department, the organizers ensured swift responses to any emergency calls during the event.

City Manager Sam Listi, who is also a Lions Club member, said that even though signs guided the cyclists along the route, occasionally lost riders require assistance to get back on the route, showcasing the importance of the support system in place.

Regan Hall from Belton is a frequent rider in the Stampede.

“I come out because the ride is fun. The people are fun to ride with,” Hall said. Although he has done the longer rides in other years, Hall said he is only doing a 30-mile ride this year. Brett Beamescerfer is a Lions Club member and organizer of the event for this year. He said that some of the funds are going to the United Way to help out with the tornado disaster in Temple. Beamescerfer also participated with his 13-year-old son, Sean, on the 30-mile ride.

Killeen Police Sergeant Kyle Moore and officer Michael Lawrence were riding in memory of two Killeen police officers who lost their lives while on duty.

King of the Mountain Cyclery (KOM) proudly served as the official bike shop for the ride, ensuring cyclists were well-equipped for their journey. SAG (Support and Gear) assistance was provided by KOM, who diligently supported riders throughout the event, making sure they could keep pedaling onwards. KOM was stationed at rest stop one and remained available along the route. Riders were treated to juice, fruit, and snacks before the ride, with further refreshments and nutrition available at each rest stop.

Upon returning from their exhausting rides, participants were greeted with a complimentary hotdog lunch courtesy of the Lions. The meal was served by the Eldred’s Nursery Foundation and the Belton High School special needs department students. For those craving something cooler, snow cones were also available for purchase.

The Stampede on the Chisholm Trail not only showcased the beauty of the region but also demonstrated the community spirit and generosity driving the Belton Lions Club’s impactful initiatives.

Karen Stagner, club secretary, said a key pillar of the Belton Lions Club’s mission is providing two scholarships to Belton High School for graduating seniors.

Other scholarships open doors for youngsters to attend the Texas Lions Camp, catering specifically to children who are physically disabled or have hearing, vision, or diabetic-related impairments.

Each year the club uses the Stampede on the Chisholm Trial ride to raise funds for their initiatives.

Stagner, the club secretary, emphasized the event’s charitable focus, highlighting how the funds raised contribute to scholarships for local children, support eye examinations, award college scholarships, and aid the development of a special-needs playground at Heritage Park.

BELTON JOURNAL/MIKE MYERS

Jim Lundbeck, 87, and Kelly Brooks pause at a rest stop before going onto complete their 62-mile ride.