Local funeral home shows appreciation to Belton area first responders

By Michelle Rodriguez

The Belton Journal

To remember 9/11 and show appreciation to Belton area’s First Responders, Harper-Talasek Funeral Home located at 503 N. Main St. in Belton provided breakfast and lunch for Belton, Temple, and Killeen Police Department and Fire Department employees.

“We do this every year. Harper-Talasek wants to do something for the community. We are appreciative of the first responders in what they do to keep the community safe,” said Heidi Hickman, General Manager of Harper-Talasek Funeral Home.

Hickman explained that all three locations – Belton, Temple, and Killeen took part in the appreciation event. Breakfast took place at Central Fire Station in Temple on September 10, then lunch the same day at Belton Harper-Talasek, followed by lunch at Killeen Harper-Talasek on September 11.

“We’ve partnered with Harper-Talasek for 6 years for the 9/11 First Responders Appreciation. They look forward to it every year. This was the first year we did it in Killeen,” said Brooke May, Owner of La Luncheonette and Hecho en Queso. “Harper-Talasek decorates. The 911 Center in Belton placed orders and we delivered