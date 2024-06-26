Luedeke elected president of state association

Special to the Journal

The Tax Assessor-Collector Association of Texas (TACA) announced the election of new board members at their Annual Conference, held June 2 to June 5 in Dallas.

At the top of the list, Shay Luedeke, Bell County Tax Assessor-Collector, was elected president of the group.

As president, Luedeke will uphold TACA’s mission to educate, support, and advance the office of County Tax Assessor-Collectors statewide.

He will oversee efforts to enhance the roles and responsibilities of TACA members by deepening the organization’s collective support and expertise.

“Together, we are not just keeping the wheels turning; we are driving forward with purpose and passion to better serve our communities and the great state of Texas,” Luedeke said.

Education is a cornerstone of TACA’s mission, ensuring that its members remain informed and adept at navigating legislative changes and advancements. Through continuous education, TACA equips its members with the knowledge and tools necessary to implement legislative updates and enhancements effectively. Regular training sessions, workshops, and seminars are organized to keep members informed and engaged in their roles.

TACA plays a pivotal role in legislative matters, focusing on areas such as Property Tax Legislation, Motor Vehicle Legislation, Voter Registration Legislation, and Texas Alcoholic and Beverage Commission Legislation. The association collaborates closely with key state agencies, including the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles, Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts, and Texas Secretary of State, to support the critical work of County Tax Assessor-Collectors across Texas.

Courtesy Photo

Shay Luedeke, Bell County Bell County Tax Assessor-Collector, is sworn in as the president of the Tax Assessor-Collector Association of Texas at the TACA annual conference earlier this month.