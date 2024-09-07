May 8, 1940 – September 7, 2024

Marilyn Prinz Hurley, born on May 8, 1940, in Austin, Texas, passed away peacefully at her home in Belton, Texas, on Saturday, September 7, 2024. Marilyn was a devoted educator and a beloved community member known for her unwavering commitment to the children she served throughout her career.

Marilyn began her professional journey working for local Independent School Districts, focusing on Special and Profound children. Her passion for education led her to further achievements as she became a diagnostician, serving the Bell, McLennan, and Coryell counties and throughout the Central Texas area. Her dedication and expertise earned her great respect among her peers, and she continued to be regarded as an adviser long after her retirement.

She was an esteemed graduate of Belton High School. She pursued further education at the University of New Mexico where she earned her master’s degree, and later at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor (UMHB), where she obtained her second master’s degree. Marilyn was immensely proud of her dedication to education and the lasting impact she made in the lives of countless children.

Those who knew Marilyn recall her vibrant personality; she was spunky, social, and tough. Her love for dancing was matched only by her talent for sewing beautiful creations. A kind and loving person, she had a servant’s heart and was an advocate fervently dedicated to caring for others. Marilyn taught those closest to her to work hard, serve even when tired, and to maintain strength in their weakest moments—always encouraging them to hold their heads high and be a shoulder to lean on.

Marilyn took great pleasure in her hobbies, including dancing, gardening around her flower beds, and playing cards with her family. Her home was adorned with her treasured Hummels, and she had a penchant for dressing elegantly, ensuring she always looked her best, right down to her perfectly styled hair.

Survived by her daughter, Kathleen Ruth; one brother, Arthur “Yogi” Prinz and his wife, Mickey; four grandchildren, Joshua Collins, Randall “Wesley” Ruth, Kaitlyn White and her husband Nathan, and Sarah Collins; as well as ten great-grandchildren, Marilyn’s legacy is profound and will be deeply missed by those who loved her.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Arthur Walter Prinz “Pop” and Ora Alice (Brown) Prinz; her two husbands, George Hurley and John W. Collins Jr.; one brother, Rodney Prinz; and one son, Dwayne T. Collins.

Marilyn Prinz Hurley leaves behind not only a family that adored her but also a community forever grateful for her contributions. Her life is a testament to the power of love, education, and resilience. Cremated remains will be returned to the family at a later time.

In lieu of flowers please consider planting a tree through the Belton Parks and Rec Department or a donation to the special needs programs at your local school district.

A special thank you to the Embrace Hospice team for their kind and compassionate care.

Arrangements are under the direction of Sabrina Young of Young’s Daughters Funeral Home and Bereavement center.