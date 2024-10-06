February 13, 1967 – October 6, 2024

Marvie Ruth Gaines departed her earthly life on Sunday October 6th, 2024. Marvie’s services are being held at Dossman Funeral Home Chapel, Belton, Texas, Saturday October 12th, 2024, at 2 p.m. with burial to follow at Whitehall Everest Cemetery. There will be a repast at St. James United Methodist Church, 707 S. 3rd St. Temple, TX after the committal. The family will be receiving guests at Dossman Funeral Home on Thursday, October 11th, 2024, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Marvie was born on February 13th, 1967, in Temple, Texas to Floyd William Gaines Sr. and Marsha Mae Moore Gaines. Marvie attended Moody Independent Schools in Moody, Texas from 1st grade through 12th and was a graduate of the class of 1985. Marvie furthered her education at Temple Junior College and the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor. She received an Associates of Arts degree in Business Administration and a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Education and General Studies. Upon completion of her education she enrolled in the alternative Teacher Certification program, Texas Teach and obtained her teacher certification. Marvie worked in Accounting for Tutor Nursing Home and William H. Long Medical Office. She worked eight years for Communities in Schools and 22 years in Special Education at Belton Independent School District until her health failed. Marvie was loved by her peers and students. She is survived by seven siblings, Larry Gaines, Charlene Gaines Sanders, Ronnie Gaines, Garland Gaines, Jackie Gaines, Kathy Gaines Sanders and Sandy Gaines Dawkins, a host of nieces, nephews’ cousins, friends and students. Marvie is preceded in death by her parents, her brothers; Willie Ray Gaines, Floyd William Gaines Jr. and two infant sisters, and a sister-in-law that was like a sister Lydia Frances Gaines and her maternal grandparents.