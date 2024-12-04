MPR Christmas  celebration set for Dec. 6

By David Stone

The Belton Journal

Dec. 6 promises to be a big day in Morgan’s Point Resort — Santa Claus is coming to town, and he’s bringing his lovely wife along for an evening of fun, games and holiday music.

The event kicks off at 6 p.m. with a parade from the MPR Public Safety Center to the Garrett & Mic Hill Community Center where most of the activities will take place.

“The use of the word parade is a little confusing,” said Cary Erskine, assistant city manager and the town’s chief financial officer. “It isn’t a typical parade. The Morgan’s Point Resort Police and Fire departments will escort Santa and Mrs. Claus, but people do watch the escort from the streets and from houses before making their way down to the Community Center.”

The “parade” route journeys from Morgan’s Point Road to Morgan’s Point Boulevard to the Community Center. The Christmas celebration in Morgan’s Point is always held on the first Friday in December.

Erskine encourages those attending the celebration to bring their kids and a camera for photographs with Santa. The event also will include various children’s activities, cookies and cocoa, and caroling hayrides around town with Mrs. Claus