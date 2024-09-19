MPR Fire Department and Ladies Auxiliary celebrate 50th anniversary

By Michelle Rodriguez

The Belton Journal

The City of Morgan’s Point Resort Fire Department and Lady’s Auxiliary are celebrating their 50th Anniversary.

The department, founded by Luther J. Reynolds and other concerned citizens of the community, formed the all-volunteer department in 1974. It started with five members and one truck.

Over the years, the department grew with the city. Today, they have 25 members and seven trucks.

In 2005, the city hired its first paid fire chief, Billy Richards, a former Captain of the Belton Fire Department. He remained chief until his retirement in 2015. Taran Vaszocz-Williams was promoted to the chief position in August 2018.

“To celebrate the 50th Anniversary, starting in March, we donated treat trays to the Fire Department Volunteers every month at the second Tuesday monthly training,” said Karen Stagner with the Ladies Auxiliary.

The Auxiliary is a 501 (c) 3 Volunteer Organization of service-oriented men and women, whose main purpose is to raise funds to support the Fire Department.

Several projects are planned throughout the year raising money to help buy equipment and help pay for training to benefit Morgan’s Point Resort Volunteer Firefighters. The Auxiliary always welcomes new members and invites Morgan’s Point Resort residents and residents of surrounding areas to visit a monthly meeting to get acquainted.

“Annually, we give away a $1,000 Flame of Knowledge Scholarship to graduating students who plan to pursue vocational training, associate or baccalaureate degree toward a career in public service,” said Stagner.

The regular business meeting of the Ladies Auxiliary is scheduled on the second Thursday of the month. The social starts at 6:00 pm and the meeting starts at 6:15 pm. It usually lasts 1 hour. They meet at the Garret and Mic Hill Event Center located at 60 Morgan’s Point Boulevard in Morgan’s Point Resort unless otherwise posted.

Their usual fundraising and activities are the Valentine’s Ball, Water Aerobics, Flame of Knowledge Sweetheart Competition, Dessert Sales at VFA Firehouse Suppers, Pre-Thanksgiving and Christmas Sale Craft Parties, Fundraiser Cruises, Chili Cook Off, Cops versus Robbers with Nosey Neighbors 5k Run, and Christmas Light Decorating Contest.

Some activities they partner with the city include the Easter Event at Ansay Park, Halloween Festival at the Event Center, VFA Santa Pal Program, National Night Out and Fire Prevention at the Safety Services Center, and Santa & Mrs. Claus Come to City Hall.

They say that their volunteers don’t necessarily have the time, but they have the heart. They also say “you give but little when you give of your possessions. It is when you give of yourself that you truly give.”

They also raise funds to meet their own necessary and ordinary expenses. They need funds for postage, paper, envelopes, printer ink, membership promotion, office supplies, Scholarship Sweetheart, and other miscellaneous expenses. The expenses are not covered by dues alone. They are open to input and ideas for fun fundraising.

To request more information about the Auxiliary of the MPRVFA contact any board member or email Karen Stagner at kstagne@att.net. You can also call 409-750-0102. More information can be found at https://morganspointresorttx.com/1368/Auxiliary-of-the-Fire-Department.