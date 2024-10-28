Newcomers Club welcomes members to socialize

By Michelle Rodriguez

The Belton Journal

The Newcomers Club, Inc extends a warm welcome to ladies who are new to Bell County and the surrounding areas.

Through social activities, programs, and interest groups, Newcomers Club encourages friendship and provides a network for obtaining information about the community and its services.

“The group listens to its members. If you like the outdoors there’s something for that. If you like to read there is a book group. It helps people acclimate to the community and there’s a variety of activities from book clubs to hiking to wine tasting in Salado. Each of those activities move and never done at the same place,” said Kathy Healy, Publicity for Newcomers Club.

Membership is open to any woman who has lived in the Bell County area for fewer than three years, or if more than three years, within the past three years she experienced a life changing event, has a recommendation for a Newcomers member in good standing, and is approved by the General Board.

“We are an exclusive, social group. We don’t do any community work. I have been the Secretary, Treasurer, VP, and President of the group. I have been on the Standing Board, membership, and Hospitality. In 2010, I was invited to a luncheon, that’s how I got involved. The President asked me to be on the nominating committee and I’ve been on the board since then,” said Christina Wiggins, Audio/IT for Newcomers Club. “All the ladies are welcoming. We are a group of 200 plus women, and I do newcomers orientation. I tell them about the deadlines, and when they have to do certain things, and give them an overview of the group. There is an ad in the newspaper, and some hear about us by word of mouth. It’s a place for women to find friendship and bring them together,”

Newcomers Club was started in December of 1962 by eight women. The club was originally sponsored by the Temple Chamber of Commerce. In 1970, the membership grew to 53 families and 65 individuals.

Currently, Newcomers Club boasts approximately over 200 members, residing in Bell County and the surrounding areas.

There are book clubs, Canasta groups, Wine groups, Lunch and Breakfast meetings, Couples Night Out, a Singles Group, a monthly luncheon, walk groups, Bridge Groups, Crocheting and Knitting, Bunco, Mahjong group, a DIY craft project group on “how to” on the website, and a group that sings called the Singing Bluebonnets.

To join, a membership application will need to be filled out along with a payment of $25 dues. The address to mail a form and check is P.O. Box 564, Temple, TX 76503. The website is bellcountynewcomer.com. Once a member has joined, she will have access to the website. Some information is public while other information like locations are dates and times are for members only. There is talk about an upcoming open enrollment.