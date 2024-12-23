December 22, 1958 – October 13, 2024

Ora Bestella Watts, 65, affectionately known as “Peaches,” was born on December 22, 1958, in York, South Carolina. She left this world Sunday, October 13, 2024, at a local hospital in Temple, leaving behind a legacy of strength encouragement, and unwavering support for her family and friends.

Throughout her life, Ora exemplified resilience and determination. She pursued her education diligently, graduating from High School before furthering her studies at the University of Alaska in Anchorage. She later earned her master’s degree from Devry University and amassed numerous certifications, including a truck driver CDL. The last chapter of her career concluded in 2022 when she retired after a fulfilling stint as a truck driver, having previously served in various capacities including Special Olympics coach, tour bus driver, and human resources professional.

Ora’s military service in the United States Army, where she enlisted in August 1981 as a Petroleum Supply Specialist, showcased her dedication to her country. She was honored with several awards and accolades, including the Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon, Army Achievement Medal, and the Sharpshooter Badge with M16 Rifle Bar.

A devoted mother, one of Ora’s proudest accomplishments was her close bond with her daughter, Jasmine Corley. She took immense joy in guiding her children to excel, often encouraging them to go beyond the bare minimum. Her support extended beyond academics; she was a steadfast listener and friend to her daughter, engaging in long conversations filled with love and understanding.

Ora possessed a vibrant spirit that shone brightly in all her passions. She delighted in the simple pleasures of life, such as Southern fried foods, seafood, and Italian cuisine. Her love for the color green was a reflection of the joy she brought to those around her. A true career student at heart, she embraced every opportunity for learning and personal development. She enjoyed pampering herself with manicures and pedicures and cherished her travels, frequently reconnecting with high school friends along the way.

She is survived by her beloved daughter, Jasmine Corley; two sons, Casino Corley residing in Portugal, Spain, and Apollo Corley in Las Vegas, NV; and one brother, Carey Watts of Charlotte, NC, along with two grandchildren, Giovanna “Gia” Corley and Apollo “LA” Corley of Las Vegas.

Ora is preceded in death by her parents, Thomas Watts and Martha-Ellen Starns; two brothers, Kimmy Watts and Michael Lee Watts; and two sisters, Thomasina Watts and Bobbie Watts.

A graveside service to honor Ora Bestella Watts was held on Friday, December 20, 2024, at 2:00 p.m. at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen, TX. Friends and family were invited to gather to celebrate a life that exemplified strength, love, and a commitment to empowering others.

In Lieu of flowers please consider making a memorial contribution to the St. Jude’s Children’s hospital.

A special thank you Baylor Scott and White Hospital and VA hospital in Temple for their compassionate Care

Arrangements are under the direction of Comrade, Sabrina Young at Young’s Daughters Funeral Home & Bereavement Center