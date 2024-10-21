July 2, 1935 – October 21, 2024

Patsy Ewing Luna, 89, of Troy was born on July 2, 1935, in Oenaville, Texas, to Mr. Ernest Ewing and Elizabeth Grace (Gibson) Ewing.

Patsy Vaden Luna passed away peacefully on Monday, October 21, 2024, leaving behind a remarkable legacy of service and love.

Patsy graduated from Temple High School, where she excelled in the band, played volleyball, and was an All-State basketball player. A lifelong Temple Wildcat, she regularly attended home and away games, passionately supporting her team. After graduation, she furthered her education at Austin Business School, where she honed her skills.

Patsy married Edward Luna in 1956, and together they built a loving home on the east side of Temple, where they lived for over 50 years. They raised three children: Catherine, David, and Edward (Eddie). Patsy filled her home with laughter and joy, welcoming her grandchildren and great-grandchildren whenever she could.

Patsy dedicated decades of her life to serving the community, holding two long-standing careers simultaneously. For 31 years, she was a secretary at the Olin E. Teague Veterans Center in Temple, eventually serving as the secretary to the local director. Additionally, she worked every evening for 45 years with local physician, Dr. Jack Weinblatt.

A passionate advocate for recognition and equality, Patsy was deeply involved in the Hispanic and African-American communities of Temple. In 2002, she announced her candidacy for the District Two City Council seat, first in Spanish and then in English, despite not being a native Spanish speaker. She proudly served three terms as a councilwoman and was elected as Mayor Pro-Tem in 2007. During her tenure, she championed city initiatives for transportation, economic development, and equality, particularly in East Temple, including the downtown area and the Martin Luther King neighborhood.

Patsy was instrumental in the improvement of local parks, including Hamilton Park, Jackson Park, and the Wilson Park Recreation Center. One of her proudest achievements was the installation of a splash pad at Ferguson Park, a testament to her commitment to creating safe spaces for children and families. In recognition of her contributions, the Temple Parks and Leisure Services building was renamed in her honor in 2014. Her dedication extended beyond her official roles; she served on numerous boards and organizations, including the Temple Coordinated Child Care Council (Temple 4-C), the Greater Temple/Belton League of United Latin American Citizens Council, the Hispanic Leadership Council, daughters of the American Revolution, Daughters of the Texas Revolution, and the Central Texas Council of Government, Aging Advisory Council.

Above all her civic accomplishments, Patsy cherished her family. She was a devoted mother to her daughter, Catherine Luna (Tony Bassa), and her two sons, David Luna (Lesa West) and Edward E. Luna (Peggy). She took great joy in her eight grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren. Patsy took immense joy in her role as a mother, nurturing her children with love and support. Family gatherings were a highlight of her life, and she took great pride in creating a warm and welcoming home filled with laughter and an occasional patriotic family parade. She had a special way of making birthdays memorable, often mailing a card and a stick of gum to celebrate each one’s special day. Her legacy will continue through those that knew and loved her, each of whom held a special place in her heart. Whether she was organizing a family reunion, attending school events, or sharing stories, she made every moment count, instilling values of love, kindness, and community.

A faithful member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church for nearly 70 years, Patsy’s faith guided her life and community service.

Visitation was held on Friday, October 25, 2024 at 6:00p.m. with a rosary starting at 7:00p.m. at Young’s Daughters Funeral Home. Mass was held on Saturday, October 26, 2024 at 1:00p.m. Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church with a burial following at Oenaville Cemetery.

Patsy was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Edward; parents, Ernest Ewing, Elizabeth Grace Ewing; four brothers, Levon Ewing, Daniel Ewing, Harold Ewing, Joe Casal; two sisters, Helen Hines, and Vickie Montgomery. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

In lieu of flowers please consider making a memorial donation to the Our Hospice House 2608 North Main St. Ste B, Box 195 Belton, Texas 76513 or by their website at https://ourhospicehouse.org/donate/

A special thank you to Amedysis Hospice staff, especially Gary Baxley and Our Hospice House for their compassionate care.

Arrangements are under the direction of Sabrina Young at Young’s Daughters Funeral Home and Bereavement Center.