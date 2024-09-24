Paul Douthit

September 22, 1952 – September 24, 2024

Paul Eugene Douthit, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and caring psychotherapist, passed from this life into the arms of his heavenly Father on Tuesday, September 24, 2024. He was born in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma to Thomas Eugene Douthit, Jr. and Doris Elizabeth Watters and was the eldest of their five children.

Having lived in many places including Korea with his medical missionary parents, he settled in Houston, Texas, where he graduated from Sharpstown High School and married the love of his life, Marylyn McCulloch, at South Main Baptist Church. Paul had always hoped to follow his father as a physician, but connecting with and helping others was his obvious calling. He received a BS in Psychology and an MA in Applied Psychology from the University of Houston, followed by employment with Mental Health Mental Retardation Authority of Harris County, DePelchin Faith Home residential program, and Belle Park Psychiatric Hospital adolescent program. He then received his PhD in Marriage and Family Therapy at NOVA Southeastern University in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Upon completion of his doctorate, he rejoined his growing family in Lubbock where he became the behavioral specialist for the Department of Pediatrics at Texas Tech Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC). He also instructed first year medical students with other interdisciplinary faculty and served on the admissions committee. He worked closely with Child Protective Services and Women’s Protective Services, was featured regularly in the KCBD Channel 11 HealthWise segment, and made ten trips to Thailand to help Thai medical students prepare for training in the United States. In cooperation with TTUHSC, Paul was honored to serve as Special Assistant to the Director of the Office of Population Affairs, Department of Health and Human Services in Washington D.C. from 2003 to 2005, focusing on adolescent health issues with an emphasis on mental health. After 25 years of service to TTUHSC, he retired in 2014 and was honored with the title of Professor Emeritus. Paul and Marylyn relocated to Temple, Texas, where he joined Chupik Counseling, now Lifestance. He was devoted to serving the needs of children, teenagers, adults, and families and truly had a heart for soldiers and veterans, as well as parents, teachers, medical practitioners, mental health workers, and individuals with chronic health issues. Paul was a licensed marriage and family therapist, a clinical member of the American Association of Marriage and Family Therapists and Texas Association of Marriage and Family Therapists, and an instructor at the University of Houston, Texas Tech University, Capella University, and Central Texas A&M University.

Even though a devoted professional, his priority was always faith and family. Paul served as a deacon at First Baptist Church Lubbock and in recent years at First Baptist Church Belton. He enjoyed singing in his church choir and in the Celebration Singers at First Baptist Temple. He loved life on Belton Lake, but his wife, 3 children, 3 children through marriage, and 8 grandchildren were his whole world, and he made time to be present for each of them. Paul was a renaissance man who could talk with anyone about any subject. He never met a stranger and was the humblest, yet most shining example of a Christian man, husband, and parent. His was a life fully and well-lived with a deep love for his family and fellow man.

Paul will be so greatly missed by his wife of 49 years, his children Brian and Marci Douthit, Aaron and Elizabeth Douthit, and Kristin and Anthony Richards; his grandchildren Eli Douthit, Jaxon Douthit, Alysa Douthit, Cecilia Douthit, Zoe Douthit, Margot Douthit, Worth Richards, and Nash Richards; his four siblings and their spouses Mark and Nan Douthit, Bruce and Susan Douthit, Ann and Scott Petersen, and Dawn and John Hinkle; and his dear uncle Jay Douthit as well as beloved nephews, nieces, cousins, friends, and colleagues.

A service celebrating his life will be held on Friday, October 4, 2024, at 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church Belton, Texas with visitation in the foyer beginning at 1 p.m. On Saturday, October 5, 2024, a graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. at Forest Park Lawndale Cemetery in Houston, Texas. Both services welcome all family and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the future ministry site of First Baptist Belton’s All In, One Heart initiative, 506 North Main Street, Belton, TX 76513 or Bring Everyone in the Zone, a member of the Texas Military Veteran Peer Network, www.bringeveryoneinthezone.org, PO Box 763, Killeen, TX 76540-0763.

But seek ye first the Kingdom of God and His righteousness; and all these things shall be added unto you. – Matthew 6:33