Randolph “Doc” Mitchell

December 22, 1949 – December 1, 2024

Randolph “Doc” Lee Mitchell passed away at his home in Temple, Texas, on December 1st, 2024.

Visitation was held 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, December 4th, 2024, at Dossman Funeral Home, Belton, Texas.

Graveside service is held at 10 a.m., Thursday, December 5th, 2024, at McDowell Cemetery, in Belton, Texas.

Doc was born on December 22nd, 1949, in Belton, Texas to Raburn Irving & Evelyn Marie Cockrell Mitchell. Doc loved the cowboy way of life. He rodeoed in his youth, and he always rode horses, and moved cattle, even later in life.

Doc married Rebecca Scallions on April 16th, 1971, at the Belton Methodist Church. He worked as an Animal Health Inspector for the US Department of Agriculture for over 20 years.

Doc is survived by his wife Rebecca Mitchell, son William & Kacey Mitchell, daughter Carolyn Marie and husband Christopher True, and his six grandchildren, Dustin Lee and wife Kourtney Kuehler, Lane Douglas and wife Sarah Webb, Rhett Irving Mitchell, Charles Russell Mitchell, William Jackson Mitchell; and Anna Narie Gregory and her husband Chris Gregory.

Doc is preceded in death by his parents, his brothers Charles Raburn Mitchell and James Harvey Mitchell.