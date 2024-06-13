Raymond Lee “RJ” McClay

November 1, 1989 – May 23, 2024

Services will be held for Raymond Lee “RJ” McClay, age 34, of Belton, on Saturday, June 8th at Young’s Daughters Funeral Home from 2:00 pm to 3:00 pm followed by burial at Bell Plaine’s Cemetery in Salado at 3:30 p.m.

Raymond passed away on Thursday, May 23, 2024.

He was born on November 1, 1989, in Hubbard, Texas to Mr. Raymond Lee McClay Sr. and Diana Elizabeth (Holder) McClay.

Raymond excelled both academically and athletically. He played pee wee football in his youth and went on to attend Belton High School where he impressed by playing varsity football as a freshman. His pursuit of knowledge led him to (BRTC) Black River Technical College, where he obtained his CNA certificate. He began his career at Above and Beyond Home Health before transitioning to Take 5 as a technician. He married Kristina McKenzie on June 12, 2010. Raymond’s commitment to his work was evident as he took on delivery driving until 2023 when he received his cancer diagnosis.

He is survived by his wife of 18 years, Kristina (McKenzie) McClay; two sisters, Ariah McClay and Brianna McClay.

In lieu of flowers please consider making a memorial donation to Young’s Daughters Funeral Home to help defray the cost of expenses.

A visitation will be held on Friday, June 7, 2024, from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Young’s Daughters Funeral Home & Bereavement Center in Temple.

Arrangements are under the direction of Sabrina Young at Young’s Daughters Funeral Home & Bereavement Center